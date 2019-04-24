The charity will do much of its fundraising at nine lakefront restaurants throughout the summer.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club just concluded a great fiscal year of helping children in need at Lake of the Ozarks. More than 5,450 child assists were provided by the 501(c)3 charity. To accomplish this, $151,818 was spent on items given directly to the children. These included clothes, eye glasses, food, scholarships, school needs, car repairs. You name it, they probably gave it.

Now it is time to start fundraising for the new fiscal year. The charity will do much of its fundraising at nine lakefront restaurants throughout the summer. This schedule is on the 2019 fundraising schedule page at www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org.

The Jesters of Goodwill, as they are known, will have a 2019 Fundraising Kickoff Bash on Saturday, April 27.

The theme of this party is ‘Smokin With Willie’! A Willie Nelson tribute artist, BP Willie (Brad Perry) will entertain. There will also be a free smoked barbecue dinner, until its gone (donations accepted) and a fantastic silent auction. Plus, Idiots Club Membership Packages will be available, according to co-founder Denny Hiner.

The kickoff will be at the La Roca Club, located at 980 Airport Road in Osage Beach, co-founder Danna Hiner said. The party starts a 4 p.m. with the silent suction and Idiots Club Membership Package sales. La Roca’s cash bar will be open. The dinner and entertainment will be later. The kickoff will wrap-up around 7:30 p.m.

Help this rapid-response, all-volunteer charity raise money to continue the aid to children living in poverty.