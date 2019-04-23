The Kirksville City Council met in special session Monday to review its policies on its meetings and communications with citizens.

City Manager Mari Macomber said Council members should feel free to submit items they would like to discuss at meetings for inclusion on the agenda and to speak up if they object to an item on the agenda or feel that it should be discussed further at a future time.

A major topic of discussion was the Council’s interactions with citizens who make complaints or speak up about concerns. The possibility of creating a citizens’ advisory committee to handle complaints has been suggested at several Council meetings, but Council members again said they did not think it was necessary.

“You have 12 boards and commissions whose job it is to hear from people, to formulate ideas and thoughts, to make recommendations to you,” Macomber said. “That’s a lot of people out there who have an opportunity (to offer feedback).”

Council members discussed how to best respond to citizens who speak about their concerns at Council meetings. Mayor Zac Burden said the Council welcomes feedback.

“We are also a body that accepts input, that talks with citizens, engages with folks on concerns that they have,” Burden said.

Burden said he thinks the best way to respond to citizen complaints is to allow them to speak without responding during the ctizens’ comment portion of Council meetings and then to follow up afterward, either at a later point in the meeting, at a subsequent meeting or privately with the citizen.

Macomber also emphasized that the mayor has the authority to cut citizens’ comments short if they are abusive, repetitive or addressed to city staff rather than to the Council.

Council members raised the idea of collecting contact information from citizens who speak at meetings, rather than their addresses. City Clerk Lindsay Leckbee said this was a possibility, but would not necessarily make it easier for Council members to follow up on citizens’ concerns since handwriting is not always clearly legible.

Macomber also said Council members have the freedom to postpone a second vote on an ordinance to a subsequent meeting if there is controversy on the topic or if they feel they need more time to do research.

“To have flexibility on that might be really helpful,” Burden said.

Macomber reminded Council members to save e-mails from their city accounts for at least a year and not to communicate privately with citizens about city matters via social media in order to avoid potential violations of the Sunshine Law.

The Council also met with representatives from the Kirksville Tourism Office and Kirksville Regional Economic Development Inc. to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Carolyn Chrisman, director of K-REDI, said the organization’s biggest focus currently is on workforce development. Chrisman said most businesses are seeking more qualified employees and it is a major priority for organizations like K-REDI to pinpoint what training is most helpful to provide.

Chrisman said current K-REDI workforce development projects include working to develop apprenticeship programs, to provide residents with training for future job openings at the High Prairie Wind Farm and to reach students through the Kirksville R-III School District.

Tourism Director Debi Boughton said her office is working on several upcoming events, including the first Truman State University film festival, which will take place on Saturday. The Tourism Office is also working with Missouri public television producers to film a program about Kirksville which will be broadcast statewide on PBS.

Boughton said her organization has a good working relationship with K-REDI.

“We all stay unified and communicate with each other and present a nice, happy, unified message,” Boughton said. “And it’s easy to do because we tell the truth.”