The Camdenton R-III School District’s Library Program was honored by the Missouri Association of School Librarians, MASL, at its annual Spring Conference as the Outstanding Library Program of the Year.

The Outstanding Library Program Award honors an exemplary program demonstrating strength in the areas of foundations, building the learning environment, teaching and learning, building collaborative partnerships, advocacy and outreach, and leadership. It is modeled after the AASL National School Library Program of the Year Award and is sponsored by Gumdrop Books.

The Camdenton Library Program embraces the district vision of “Everyone Learning Every Day!” and supports this vision through providing equitable learning opportunities and resources to all students and staff. Their libraries provide nurturing environments in which inquiry is highly valued. They support their teachers and students throughout the learning process and encourage them to share with other through the effective use of ideas and information. Their goal is to provide access to information and resources while building connections that support their kids and teachers in reaching their fullest potentials.

Over the last eight years, the library program has transformed to meet today’s needs of the district. Learning from other amazing school libraries and working closely as a collaborative group has given them the inspiration and skills to accomplish their goals. The library program actively plays a role in instruction and blended learning while still promoting the love of reading and creativity. District administration has supported the program and ensured the library media centers continue to play essential roles in the education of the students.

The Camdenton Library Media Program includes seven library media specialists:

Shelli Young, Dogwood Elementary

Erin Kaminski, Osage Beach Elementary

Lori Covington, Hurricane Deck Elementary

Dawn Moore, Hawthorn Elementary

Michelle Neal, Oak Ridge Intermediate

Heather DeLaurent, Camdenton Middle School

Sheena Self, Camdenton High School

The library media specialists had this to say, “We are beyond excited to have received the 2019 Outstanding School Library Program Award. Having received this recognition will serve as motivation to continue learning, changing, and meeting the needs of our district.”