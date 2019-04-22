Bern tried to turn left onto Missouri 42 while the 2013 Chrysler van Daniel Bax, 70, of St. Elizabeth, was driving was traveling eastbound on Missouri 42.

A passenger had minor injuries after driver failed to yield to traffic Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, passenger Doris Bax, 67, of St. Elizabeth, Missouri, had minor injuries after an accident on Missouri 42 and 134 in Miller County.

On Sun., Apr. 21 at 2:30 p.m. the 2007 Honda Accord Rona Bern, 58, of Columbia, was driving was stopped at a stop sign on Missouri 134. Bern tried to turn left onto Missouri 42 while the 2013 Chrysler van Daniel Bax, 70, of St. Elizabeth, was driving was traveling eastbound on Missouri 42. Bern failed to yield to traffic and struck the Chrysler. An EMS took Doris Bax to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.

The Chrysler had minor damage and the Honda had moderate damage. The crash report indicated all three occupants were wearing seat belts.