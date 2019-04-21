Angel Gonzales had been hunting the Golden Egg for a week and a half, mostly concentrating on Apperson Park, which is where the treasure was found.

“I have looked from the end of the parking field, all the way down to the cell tower, and of the wooded areas, too” Gonzales states.

He was rewarded with finding the Egg worth 1400 dollars in donations from area businesses. Angel had all of the other clues memorized, and when the last hint was given via the Department’s Facebook page, a multitude of people rushed the sand mounds located at the end of baseball field 1, according to Gonzales.

He shares “There seemed to be like 500 people here when that final clue was given, and I was down by the cell tower, and I watched a ton of people rush to those sand mounds and start digging with their hands, and sticks, whatever they could find to use. I had never dug those mounds even though I searched the park everyday.”

He decide to go borrow a shovel and take his own chance at the pile. Gonzales found a small area where no one was trying, and found the Golden Egg after four digs of the shovel.