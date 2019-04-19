The committee investigated Miller and concluded he created a false rumor that another lawmaker was having an affair with an employee.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's House speaker says he doesn't plan on taking further action to discipline a House member who was investigated for sexual harassment .

Republican Speaker Elijah Haahr on Thursday said he is following the House Ethics Committee's recommendations on Rep. Rocky Miller, a Republican from the Lake of the Ozarks area.

The committee investigated Miller and concluded he created a false rumor that another lawmaker was having an affair with an employee. Miller underwent additional sexual harassment training and wrote an apology letter to the House employee who filed the complaint.

The committee didn't recommend any further action against him.