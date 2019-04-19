Those who work for Hospice of Northeast Missouri have difficult jobs, trying to comfort people in the final days of their lives. It’s work not everyone is cut out for, yet there are not only those who choose to do it, but others who volunteer their time to help.

Those people were honored last Friday, as Hospice of Northeast Missouri held its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon. As an organization, the local Hospice had almost 15,000 hours of service across its 10-county area, with more than 700 hours coming from volunteers, for 192 patients last year.

“We could not do this without our volunteers,” Hospice Director Carla Hustead said.

Sally Jones, of Milan, Mo., was presented an award for providing the most direct patient support hours last year, with nearly 47 hours served. Much of that time was spent watching over an ailing individual, providing that individual’s family members a break to attend to other matters.

“It’s gratifying, I think, to be able to help out families,” Jones said. “Give them some free time so they’re not having to be there 24/7.”

Jones and a friend started volunteering about five years ago after attending a meeting and learning about Hospice. Her family have never needed to utilize those services, but she’s seen them firsthand and knows how valuable they are.

“I don’t know how families existed before they had Hospice,” she said. “To have that help, to come in and take care of their loved ones.”

Hospice of Northeast Missouri covers Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Putnam, Schuyler, Scotland, Sullivan and Shelby counties. The nonprofit aims to “provide compassionate physical, spiritual and emotional end-of-life care.”

The local organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Rep. Danny Busick (R-3) were on hand to present certificates of recognition to the volunteers. Sharpe has had close personal experience with Hospice care, 11 years ago with his father.

“We’re humbled by their service,” he said. “They’re very Christian-oriented and that stage of life, the things they do, it’s an important service.”

Busick has also experienced Hospice’s work through his time as a minister.

“Situations where family members are dying, I’ve always thought Hospice was very professional, very comforting for the families, and very vital in trying times for families,” he said.

Other awards presented went to Jennifer Briscoe, who volunteered 233 hours in indirect care (office support roles), and Marge Shaefer, who traveled more than 700 miles as part of her volunteer work (Hospice does not reimburse mileage for its volunteers).

Hospice of Northeast Missouri volunteers include: Opal Blaine, Jennifer Briscoe, Abby Brownell (with therapy dog, Ellie), Sam Burkholder, Pamela Byrn, Sherry Calloway, Jayme Cox, Bret Frommer, Kathy Gardner, Paul Germann, Hyeri Gonzales, Wendy Greer-Lafaver, Ankeeta Heier, Ruth Hines, Sally Jones, Margie Kurz, Louise Martin, Naomi McKenney, Lily Merz, Beck Nelson, Barbara Person, Norma Putnam, Samantha Sargent, Bruce Scanlan, Marge Schaefer, Frank Shekleton, Betty Stroud, Sandra Wallace, Kay Watson, Dan Wilford, Clara Wolf, Ida Yoder and Bryan Yowell.