A Lake Ozark mom accused of burning her child while high may soon be back behind bars after admitting to the court she couldn’t pass a drug test.

Miller County has issued a no bond warrant for Elizabeth Austin, 24, of Lake Ozark. She was originally arrested in February on child endangerment and possession charges after her 6-month-old child was rushed to the University of Kansas Health System for treatment of burns to over 33 percent of her body. The child tested positive for drugs.

Austin posted bond after her February arrest. Conditions of the bond restricted her from having contact with the victim. During a court appearance in March, when asked to submit to a drug test, Austin said she would test positive. The case was continued to April 17. When Austin failed to show up for court, another warrant was issued. This time around, the warrant cites no bond allowed.

Austin was first arrested after a Miller County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call at her residence.The officer noticed severe burns, peeling and blistering on the child going from the waist to the baby’s head.

According to court documents, Austin told the officer that she put the six-month-old in the bathtub and started the water for the bath. She alleged that she left the bathroom with the water still running and the baby in the bathtub to tend to her oldest child. Her 4-year-old, the oldest child, was allegedly walking around with a knife and Austin was trying to get the knife from the child.

Austin told officers that the two-year-old was in the bathroom with the baby while she was trying to take the knife away from the other child.

According to the probable cause statement, Austin told police that “the two-year-old pushed the baby’s tub underneath the running water and turned the water faucet all the way to hot.” Austin allegedly heard the baby scream and walked into the bathroom where she found the baby underneath the water. Austin picked up the baby from the tub with a towel and noticed the baby’s skin was red. She alleged that she did not see the baby’s skin peeling until after she put a diaper on the baby and made a bottle for her. When she noticed the skin peeling, she called a previous foster mother for the child and then called 911.

Officers searched the residence on two different occasions and found methamphetamine during the first search. Officers found a large digital scale during the second search of the residence. Kid’s Harbor and DFS were involved. Officers “found grounds to remove the children from Austin’s custody based off of the emergency situation,” according to the probable cause statement.