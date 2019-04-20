Participants will see the fish hatchery, the historic Civilian Conservation Corps Gauge House and the Hanging Fen natural area.

The Dogwoods are out and the forecast is perfect for a spring hike. It will be a perfect weekend to head south. Join park staff at Bennett Springs on Sat., April 20 for a hike through the park, The hike will take participants on a mile-long tour exploring the Spring Trail. Meet at the nature center for the guided hike. The hike is a great way to learn more about the park.

Park staff will lead an exploration of the Spring Trail then loop around the Bennett Spring to the nature center in this little over a mile hike. Participants will see the fish hatchery, the historic Civilian Conservation Corps Gauge House and the Hanging Fen natural area. Viewing the spring, fishing activities and wildlife will be a fun activity for all.

Dress for the weather and wear shoes that will endure natural surfaces, dirt, mud, shifting rocks and the occasional slippery surface. The trail is next to the spring and has various critter holes and evidence of water erosion. Small children will need the guidance of an adult during this hike. The hike can be a great family activity and all leashed pets are welcome to attend.

Bennett Springs is a great place to explore. The park features many different natural communities including rich bottomland and stream habitats associated with the spring valley and oak-hickory woodlands in the upland areas. Bennett Spring, one of the largest springs in the state, provides an average supply of more than 100 million gallons of water to the stream branch and the nearby Niangua River.

Many animals native to the Ozarks make their homes here. They include numerous minnows, darters, pickerel frog, northern water snake, pileated woodpecker, belted kingfisher, muskrat and bobcat. Some recent additions include the nine-banded armadillo and river otter.

The Missouri Ozarks offer a rich diversity of flowering plants from trees, vines and shrubs to grasses and herbaceous plants. Wildflowers such as bluebells and Dutchman’s breeches brighten the woodland floor in the spring and pale purple coneflowers color the hillsides in the summer.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.