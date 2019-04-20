Thunder Mountain Park Event Center is an intimate mountaintop facility with a million-dollar view of Lake of the Ozarks.

The Camdenton Chamber, Lake Area Chamber and Lake West Chamber recently held a joint ribbon cutting for Thunder Mountain Park at 526 Bridal Cave Road in Camdenton. The ribbon cutting took place on April 10th, 2019 at 9:00 am. Attendees included Thunder Mountain Park staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new event center in Camdenton. Thunder Mountain Park Event Center is an intimate mountaintop facility with a million-dollar view of Lake of the Ozarks and the surrounding Ozark Mountains. This newly remodeled meeting space was formally known as the Der Essen Platz German restaurant and can accommodate groups up to 100. For more information, visit their website at www.bridalcave.com or call (573)-346-2676.