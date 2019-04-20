Attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers.

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard in Eldon on Tuesday, April 16th 2019 from 5-7 pm. Shawnee Bluff Vineyard provided a cash bar and appetizers, and attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers. Both the Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 would like to thank Shawnee Bluff Vineyard for hosting the event. The Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 will hold their next networking social at J.B. Hooks. For more information, please call (573) 964-1008 or visit www.LakeAreaChamber.com.