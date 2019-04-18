The front window of this residence was broken out and an exterior light had been damaged.

On April 17, 2019, at 11:27 PM, Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to 116 Banner Street in Camdenton for an odor of smoke in the residence. The reporting party indicated that lightning had struck close to their residence, just before smelling the smoke. MCFPD Firefighters arrived on scene to find evidence that a nearby lightning strike had occurred. MCFPD Firefighters checked the residence and found several electrical components appeared to have been damaged.

While on the scene at this address, the neighboring homeowner approached the Firefighters and indicated that her residence had damage also. Firefighters checked this address and found that it appeared lightning struck a tree in the front yard which energized the tree roots and caused significant damage around the base of the tree and to the yard. A portion of the front wall and overhang of the residence had mud from the front yard on it. The front window of this residence was broken out and an exterior light had been damaged. And a vehicle parked in the driveway next to the tree had minor damage.

Firefighters also found a phone company junction box in the yard had been destroyed and a cable company junction box in the adjacent yard had been destroyed. It appeared that the lightning energized the phone and cable line causing damage to at least 3 residences on the street. Firefighters checked all of the residences to find no smoke, no heat and no fire.



The power company, phone company and cable company were notified of the incident and the damage. There were no injuries reported. MCFPD cleared the scene at 0108.