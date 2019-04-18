Due to the homes unique design it took some time to completely extinguish the fire and complete overhaul.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 11:08 p.m. on Wed., Apr. 17 to a 1st Alarm Residential Structure Fire in the 15000 block of State Highway A in Camden County. This address is located near the intersection of A and C Highways approximately 11 miles outside of Richland. The caller reported a possible lightning strike and a smell of smoke in the residence. Chief 1301, Pumper/Tanker 1353, Tanker 1361, Crocker Engine 1552, Crocker Tanker 1563, a Mid-County Tanker and PCAD Medic 24 responded. Chief 1301 arrived on scene and reported flames showing from the roof of the "C" side (rear) of the home. Crews initiated an attack and found the fire to be throughout the attic of the home. Due to the homes unique design it took some time to completely extinguish the fire and complete overhaul. All units returned to service at 2:35 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was confirmed as a lightning strike and it appeared that it caused multiple ignition points throughout the attic area. The living area of the home sustained little fire damage but does have significant water and smoke damage.