Boy Scout Troop 138 in Laurie finished 4 weeks of skeet shooting for part one of their shotgun merit badge. The scouts, many whom had never shot a gun before, did well. They used 410, 20 guage, and 12 guage guns respectivly. Boy Scouts is for boys 11-18 years old. This troop meets in Laurie at Ozark Chapel at 6pm on Mondays. All boys are welcome to visit a meeting!