The Lake Area Strings Orchestra will perform free concerts on May 5 at 2:00 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark, May 6 at 7:00 at the Westlake Christian Church, and May 9 at 7:00 at the Little Theater at the Camdenton Middle School. Selections will range from classical compositions to popular music with a musical tribute to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

In addition to the full orchestra, this year’s program will include small ensembles made up of advanced players as well as younger players.

The Strings Orchestra, led by local violinist and teacher Missy McPheeters, offers programs suitable for all ages. The orchestra is also always actively seeking additional musicians to join the group. Players from pre-teens to senior citizens are welcome to visit rehearsals and see if they want to participate. Interested musicians can call Missy at (573) 286-3467 or visit Lake Area Strings on Facebook. The orchestra includes brass and woodwind players along with the various string instrumentalists.

The Lake Area Strings Orchestra is unique in that it serves as a teaching component for local musicians who seek an opportunity to perform publicly to advance their training.

All are invited to join in the casual entertainment conducted by Chris Buttram.