Celebrate the season with a family outing or take in a local play. There’s plenty of ways to celebrate Easter at Lake of the Ozarks.

Here are a few of the events this weekend to choose from:

April 20

Laurie’s Easter egg hunt in the park will be April 20. The Easter bunny will stop by at 1:30 p.m. and the hunt will start at 2. The hunt will consist of 14,000 hidden eggs throughout the fairgrounds. The event will be at 134 North Fairgrounds Road, Laurie.

The Easter egg hunt in Osage Beach will be on April 20. 50,000 eggs will be spread across the ballfields at Osage Beach City Park. Kids will be divided into four age groups. Golden ticket prizes, face painting, bounce houses and a free hotdog lunch will be provided. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at 950 Hatchery Road, Osage Beach.

Linn Creek’s Easter egg hunt will be from 3-5 p.m. April 20. There will be a bouncy house, an Easter bunny, and police and firefighter presence with vehicles. The event will be at 106 East Valley Drive, Linn Creek.

April 21

He is Risen will be presented at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church at 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the church in Sunrise Beach. The “He is risen!” pageant started on April 14, 1968. They’ve performed on Easter morning ever since except one year due to lack of cast members. They perform rain, snow, or shine. The passion play is open to the public.

Easter Egg-cite at New Life will be held on April 21. New Life Kids will host the annual Easter Egg-cite, complete with egg hunts, candy, prizes and a family prize drawing immediately following services. The event will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 22139 Highway 52, Barnett.

NSCC Easter Weekend Family Fun will be from 9-11 a.m. April 20. This is a free community-wide event! Come enjoy games, crafts, and food before the Easter egg hunt which begins at 10:30 a.m. The event will be at 1009 McKinley Drive, Eldon.