Celebrate Easter this weekend in Eastern Jackson County, either by hunting eggs or preparing for your perfect Sunday brunch downtown.

Saturday

• Harry’s Hop ’N’ Hunt, Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, 500 West U.S. 24, Independence, 10 a.m. to noon.

Festivities include an egg roll, an egg hunt, a bounce house, selfies with the Easter Bunny, a concert by The Doo Dads, “Ask Ranger Doug” and storytime with Chiefs player Kahil McKenzie. The event wraps up with a classic car cruise from the library to the Independence Square.

• Sip, Hop & Shop, Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, noon to 4 p.m.

Drinks and snacks, plus shopping.

• The Hunt is On, R&R Creations 9604 E. U.S. 40, Independence, noon to 3 p.m.

Hunt for up to 30,000 eggs. Also, raffles and giveaways.

• Cool Crest Easter Egg Hunt, 10735 E. U.S. 40, Independence, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donation of $3 per child to benefit the Variety Children’s Charity of Kansas City. See the Easter bunny and hunt for eggs on the mini golf courses in two age groups – 6 and under and 7 to 12. The hunt is followed by a charity raffle. Unlimited mini golf and Go-Karts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $19.99 per person; golf courses available after the egg hunts.

Sunday

• Misfits Easter Egg Hunt, 1513 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, 3 p.m.

Hunt eggs with one catch – you can’t use anything to carry them. Prizes in some eggs, such as T-shirts and gift certificates.

• Jackson County Shrine Club Easter Breakfast, 120½ S Pleasant St (in the back), Independence, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you can eat, $8. Ages 5 to 10, $3. Kids under 5, free