Casey Burrow, history teacher at the middle school, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Passion for one’s content and a love for great instruction make Casey Burrow a standout educator. His sense of humor and creativity keeps students deeply engaged. Within Casey’s first year at CMS, he’s been actively involved in a number of leadership responsibilities and always go above and beyond his call of duty. We love his enthusiasm and innovation! Casey is one of the many reasons CMS is a great place to be! Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.