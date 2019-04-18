The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre originally hosted the program when it was first put on in the community.

For Toni Wagner, director of the annual “He is risen!” pageant, the program is the only exposure to the Easter story non-church goers get. Wagner said the Kent Memorial Lutheran Church puts on the pageant every year so the story can keep reaching people.

The “He is risen!” pageant started on April 14, 1968. They’ve performed on Easter morning ever since except one year due to lack of cast members. They perform rain, snow, or shine. The weather has never stopped them from performing.

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre originally hosted the program when it was first put on in the community. The staff and cast members at SBLT called the event a “pageant” and it has stuck ever since.

Wagner said that the same families come to see the performance every year. She said, “It’s rewarding to know we are putting something on that people want to see over and over again. We never get tired of it.”

The community contributes to the pageant as well. Laurie Tent and Event Rental provides a tent for the cast members. Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District helps with traffic during the event. Wagner said, “We couldn’t do this without the community helping us. We are extremely grateful.”

There are 24 speaking parts, 13 non-speaking parts and a few others to play witnesses. The amount of extra parts vary from year to year. Not all pageant participants are members of the Kent Memorial Lutheran Church—some come from other churches.

The pageant is 35 minutes long. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. Easter morning (Sun., Apr. 21).