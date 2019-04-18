Approximately 50 individuals attended the luncheon, including students, donors, SFCC faculty and staff, and city administrators.

State Fair Community College (SFCC) held its annual scholarship luncheon at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday at the home of John and Lynn Farrell of the John Farrell Real Estate Company. The luncheon was an opportunity for lake area scholarship recipients to meet with the SFCC Foundation donors.

Approximately 50 individuals attended the luncheon, including students, donors, SFCC faculty and staff, and city administrators, including John Olivarri, mayor of Osage Beach.

“Education is very important, but it is also very expensive,” said Lynn Farrell. “John and I are committed to helping students around the lake have the opportunity to pursue a college education.”

The Farrells are active supporters of the college. Lynn serves on the SFCC Foundation Board of Directors and both are board members of the Genuine Country Music Association that hosts the Classic Country Jamboree fundraiser in the fall at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Proceeds from the Classic Country Jamboree over the last six years have raised over $75,000 in scholarships for SFCC students attending the Lake of the Ozarks campus.

Amaryah Bennett of Versailles is a recipient of scholarships from the Genuine Country Music Association, Frank Pennell and Lee Mace Ozark Opry. Bennett expressed his appreciation to those in attendance.

“I just want to thank everyone that helped give me this opportunity,” said Bennett. “With my business degree, I plan to return home and help run my family business.”

State Fair Community College has provided higher education at the Lake of the Ozarks for 35 years. According to the college’s internal census data, SFCC has served 3,943 students in Camden County since 2013.

For information about establishing educational and scholarship endowments or to contribute to existing endowments, contact Mary K. Treuner, SFCC Foundation executive director, at (660) 596-7249 or mtreuner@sfccmo.edu, or visit www.sfccmo.edu/foundation.