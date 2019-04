Citizens Against Domestic Violence, located on 5th Street in Camdenton gives shelter and/or counseling and aid to victims of violence.

Camdenton Optimist Club President Chic Oostendorp introduced CADV Outreach Coordinator Amy Thompson. Citizens Against Domestic Violence, located on 5th Street in Camdenton gives shelter and/or counseling and aid to victims of violence in Camdenton, Miller and Morgan Counties. Optimists meet at noon on Mondays at RJ's Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.