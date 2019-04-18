The department has already received $3,400,000.00 in fees accompanying 481 applications.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2019, Lyndall Fraker, Director of Medical Marijuana Regulation within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), spoke to the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments (LOCLG) at their regular monthly business meeting. Fraker said a cultural shift is coming to Missouri and explained just how large a challenge city and county administrators face in the transition year after passage of Amendment 2 in 2018. Provisions for that amendment became Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution.

In 2019, the startup year, DHSS must develop rules, procedures, applications, and approval criteria.

The language of the new medical marijuana law allows the medical marijuana section to be self-sufficient as they are funded in large part by the non-refundable application fees of those seeking to grow medical marijuana, manufacture cannabis infused products such as food items, and dispense medical marijuana from store fronts.

The department has already received $3,400,000.00 in fees accompanying 481 applications. When issued, the licenses for these entities will have an additional license fee attached beyond the application fee already collected.

The new law specifies a timeline for each step of the process. By June 4, application forms will be available, and the rules and regulations will be complete. By July 4, DHSS will accept individual identification card applications. By August 3, facility license applications will be accepted. Current rules require that licenses for both individuals and facilities be issued within 150 days of receipt of the application.

Individuals licensed to use medical marijuana may also cultivate up to six plants in their own homes for personal use. The new law also mandates certain controls where personal marijuana is grown in the home. The grow-room must be secure and not visible to the public. In addition, the law prohibits close proximity to other public facilities such as schools. Local governments may pass ordinances reducing the distances specified, however, no local government may make ordinances more restrictive than the new state law.

Although Missouri follows a list of 32 states legalizing use of medical cannabis, federal prohibitions remain in effect. The U. S. Department of Justice at first took a hard stance against state legalization. However, Justice later rescinded letters sent to legalizing states and adopted a position of allowing the states to regulate marijuana within the framework of the various state statutes. Additionally, in 2014, the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment to the omnibus budget bill deterred the federal government from spending tax money to enforce federal marijuana laws contrary to state laws. Subsequent legal action resulted in a court order barring the federal government from arresting or otherwise harassing those using medical marijuana in compliance with their state’s statutes.

The department has already accepted application fees from more applicants than the law allows to be licensed. A blind selection process will be managed by a third party so the approval process is transparent and fair, according to Fraker. The department plans to issue a request for proposal from entities qualified to manage the process.

Information about the license application process may be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov where the public may obtain a copy of Amendment 2, the various application forms, the draft rules, and answers to frequently asked questions. Director Fraker explained that DHSS is committed to providing the best possible framework for Missouri’s new medical marijuana law.