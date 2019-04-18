Although patient cards may be issued earlier, actual approval of production and dispensing licenses will not take place until December of 2019.

April 20, better known as 4-20 in certain circles, may pass without fanfare this year. The unofficial National Cannabis Holiday is not a day of celebration for Missourians yet. Amendment 2, the Medical Marijuana and Veteran Healthcare Services Initiative, which became law in 2018, will not result in the ability to utilize a Medical Marijuana Card until January of 2020 when card-carrying patients can legally obtain marijuana from a state-approved dispensary facility in Missouri.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS)

The implementation year allows the controlling agency, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) to promulgate rules, finalize application forms, and accept and examine applications for cannabis production facilities, distribution facilities, and individual patients. MDHSS is also charged with issuing cards allowing patients to legally use cannabis as a treatment for certain prescribed medical conditions.

Numbers released by MDHSS show 471 entities have pre-filed application forms and paid fees totaling $3,328,000.00. These entities include 142 facilities for cultivation, 256 dispensary applications, and 73 applications to infuse products such as food or electronic cigarettes in an approved facility.

State and Federal Differences Regarding Marijuana

With Amendment 2, Missouri joined a growing list of states formalizing recognition of cannabis as treatment. At this point, there are more states allowing the use of marijuana than those prohibiting its use. Some have gone so far as to make recreational use legal. As a consequence, a patchwork of different laws governs the possession and use of cannabis.

Adding to this complication is the federal government’s position. It defines cannabis as a controlled substance, going so far as to issue a threatening letter to states at one point while addressing the new legalization movement. This letter, issued by the office of the United States Attorney in each state, explained that no matter what a state chose to do about legalization, the federal statute would supersede. More recently, the U.S. Department of Justice seemed to step back from its hardline. The DOJ issued a memo stating DOJ would allow each state to address cannabis violations within the framework of state law.

Educating the Public and Professionals

As each state has implemented new laws, rules, and regulations for cannabis, it has simultaneously striven to bring the general public, potential medical marijuana card holds, law enforcement agencies, and legislative bodies along on a learning curve, especially because each statute newly enacted often carried unintended consequences requiring a legislative fix. Thus, states have also striven to learn from precedents and problems encountered in other places.

Missouri’s new medical marijuana law, like most others in the nation, creates an entirely new industry in the state. From marijuana production farms to storefront distribution points, each point in product production and delivery must be evaluated. Missouri’s law also allows card holders to grow specified, limited amounts of marijuana at home for their personal use, another feature of the law requiring careful thought before implementation.

Challenges for Law Enforcers

Not only are legislatures and agencies challenged by new legislation, medical marijuana legalization creates problems for law enforcement as well. In an environment where all pot possession is a violation, roadside policing decisions pursuant to a traffic stop are fairly straightforward. The presence of a strong odor of marijuana about the driver creates probable cause for further investigation such as conducting some sort of limited search either by consent or use of a drug dog, questioning the driver outside of the vehicle while observing for signs of impairment, or conducting field sobriety testing to observe and document clues of impaired judgment or impaired ability.

With legalization of medical cannabis, an officer making a traffic stop may detect a strong odor of marijuana about the driver, but upon further inquiry be presented with a valid medical marijuana card. The driver may make a statement such as admitting to the recent use of cannabis as legal treatment for a medical condition. The police officer must respond within the legal framework of his or her state and local statute. The potential problems at this point for the citizen, the officer, and the department depend on how other related laws were changed in relation to legalization of cannabis.

The Missouri Driving While Impaired (DWI) statute includes impairment by drugs. However, unlike alcohol impairment with a specified blood alcohol content (BAC) level .08% and less for certain age groups, drug impairment charges currently have no specific chemical testing procedure nor specific limits for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive substance in cannabis.

State legislative bodies have generally superimposed the alcohol related prohibitions against impaired driving onto the problems of marijuana impairment, even with the absence of reliable science-based evidence about consistent absorption and elimination rates across all human subjects. In fact, the chemical testing which detects THC in the blood has shown widely differing degrees of impairment from individual to individual with identical levels of THC. More troubling are the differences in elimination rates and the need for more analysis about how long marijuana affects the brain.

For individuals holding a medical marijuana card and regularly using their legal cannabis treatment regimen at home, legal jeopardy becomes very real. The odor may be detectable in clothing days after smoking marijuana. A police officer acting upon observed facts may arrest in good faith. The arrestee having used marijuana a day or more prior may be caught up in a legal battle for which there is no good outcome.

Perspective of a Prosecutor and Defense Attorney

According to Heather Miller, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney (PA), her office routinely handles first offense DWI (drug) cases through a suspended imposition of sentence agreement wherein the defendant meets some court-ordered requirements and the conviction will not remain on the defendant’s record. Students needing to apply for student aid in college, or those anticipating job applications in certain fields, especially at a federal level, would find a DWI (drugs) conviction an impediment to success.

PA Miller says officers in Camden County are trained in proper handling of new circumstances which might arise from the medical marijuana law. The county’s drug dog handler will also undergo special training allowing that officer to properly follow-up when the dog detects marijuana in a vehicle and the driver has a valid medical marijuana card.

Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) conducted by a trained officer reliably documents observed impairments. According to Miller, after an arrest is made for DWI, officers will request a blood draw be taken and laboratory test conducted under the implied consent law. The blood test will indicate the presence of THC.

If THC is present, the human mind is affected by it, according to Miller. The traces left after THC leaves the body will not be detected in blood samples. Only a urine test will show these traces of marijuana usage days after the THC is gone.

According to local defense attorney, Tim Cisar, the current law has no provisions addressing the quantity of drugs in a person’s system. According to Cisar, he would prefer that there were required lab tests to show the amounts of drugs in a person and required expert testimony to establish the drug amount reported sufficient to cause impairment in that defendant.

An Unfunded Mandate to Train for New Legislation

States such as Colorado report additional enforcement costs to be significant after the recreational marijuana law passed there. None of the licensing fees collected by Missouri Department of Health go back to the county as far as Miller knows. However, she added that DWI cases in Camden County District Court carry an additional $300 fee which goes directly to defray the costs of enforcing drug and alcohol laws in Camden County.

Workplace Perspective

Among those affected by the legality of medical marijuana, employers must take a fresh look at how the concept of a drug-free workplace will function. The assumptions surrounding trace elements of marijuana present in random drug tests can no longer hold as an employee may have smoked marijuana days before a test but still show a positive result while not being impaired on the job. Nothing changes however about real impairment in the workplace. Going to work high will still result in termination by employers.

Public Forum at Osage Beach City Hall, April 9

Amendment 2 created sweeping changes in Missouri marijuana laws. This first year will be a period when all stake holders will adjust policies and procedures to account for those with a medical marijuana card and cannabis in their system. Toward this end there will be a public forum on Tuesday, April 9th, at the Osage Beach City Hall to gather comments from local citizens. Information can be found at the city’s web site, www.osagebeach-mo.gov where there is a short survey for interested parties to fill out.