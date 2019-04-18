This substantial gift will sponsor several identified students.

Spring is in the air and the gift of giving is in full bloom The Buddy Pack program received a very generous donation from the congregation of the Camdenton United Methodist Church. This substantial gift will sponsor several identified students. A donation of $180.00 can feed one child, once a week, for the whole school year. The Buddy Pack Program provides bags of kid-friendly nutrition that students take home with them before weekends and holidays. This program would not be as successful without community support and assistance such as this. More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243.