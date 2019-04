Rash’s bond is $250,000 cash.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office just released information about an arrest. Nicholas Rash, 27, of Camdenton, was charged with a Class B felony of domestic assault, a Class B felony of attempted robbery, a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

Rash’s bond is $250,000 cash. He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

The Lake Sun will have more information as it becomes available.