The officer later learned that Rash was allegedly demanding for rent money and for money to loan to a friend.

A Camdenton man was charged with domestic assault after officers investigated a physical disturbance.

Nicholas Rash, 27, of Camdenton, was charged with a Class B felony of domestic assault in the first degree, a Class B felony of attempted robbery in the first degree, a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, the reporting officer was dispatched to an address on Possum Hollow Drive in Camdenton in reference to a physical disturbance involving a firearm. The reporting party told officers that she believed another woman’s boyfriend, Rash, had beat the woman up and had a gun.

The officer talked to the victim who said she and Rash had been dating for six months and they resided together. The officer reported seeing facial bruising and multiple bleeding lacerations and marks on the victim’s face and neck. The victim was visibly scared as the officer noticed her shaking hands while speaking with her. She told the officer she was having a hard time seeing.

The officer later learned that Rash was allegedly demanding for rent money and for money to loan to a friend. The victim was unable to access the money in her bank account because it was Sunday. This enraged Rash and he reportedly slapped her causing a cut on her lip. The victim alleged that she believed Rash got angry because he did not believe she had the money. Rash demanded she log into her bank account to prove she had the money.

The victim reported that she was having trouble logging into her account and Rash retrieved a .22 caliber firearm from their bedroom and placed it on the table in front of her. The victim told officers she was afraid Rash was going to shoot her and that Rash continued to yell at her and demand she log into her bank account while the weapon was on the table.

The victim alleged that Rash choked her which caused her to fall to the ground. She attempted to fight back, but he was too strong. Rash reportedly dragged her by her hair while she was on the ground. She told officers this happened in the kitchen area. The victim said that Rash’s friend contacted Rash. The friend reportedly told Rash to calm down which is what ended the fight.

Rash reportedly denied punching the victim and he did not want to speak to officers about the incident.

The officer noticed several blood droplets on the kitchen floor.

The officer later found the firearm and four .22 caliber rounds in the magazine in the firearm. One round was in the chamber.

Rash’s criminal history revealed prior convictions for forcible rape by forcible compulsion and sexual assault in 2012, according to the probable cause statement. His firearms status indicates he is not allowed to possess a firearm because of his convictions.

His bond is $250,000.