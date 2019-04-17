The incidents allegedly happened at a residence in Macks Creek.

A Camden County man is being held on $300,000 bond on charges of child molestation.

Richard Warren, 41, of Macks Creek, is being held in the Camden County Jail.

The allegations were reported through a school counselor who contacted the Missouri Division of Social Services Camden County office. The counselor had received information from an unidentified victim who was reportedly being molested. The victim alleged that Warren “lays on her and does bad things.”

The incidents allegedly happened at a residence in Macks Creek. The victim reported that there had been as many as 100 incidents since it began.

According to the probable cause statement, Warren brought up playing too rough with the victim. He did admit to wrestling with the child until he was given a kiss as requested.

Warren’s bond is set at $300,000 cash only.