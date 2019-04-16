On Mon., Apr. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Farris lost control of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving.

Two occupants were left with minor injuries after the vehicle ran off the road and overturned Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Donna Farris, 63, Waynesville, and Jayden Bollinger, 2, of Climax Springs, suffered minor injuries after an accident on Missouri 7 2 miles south of Route E in Camden County.

On Mon., Apr. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Farris lost control of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Ambulances took Bollinger and Farris to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Malibu was totaled. The crash report indicated both occupants were wearing seat belts.