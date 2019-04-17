The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for High Noon Pub & Grill at 1289 Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on April 5th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included High Noon Pub & Grill staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. High Noon Pub & Grill is located on the historic Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark. High Noon Pub & Grill offers a southwestern lunch and dinner menu. Offering bucket and wing specials during all NFL games, plus daily happy hour specials, as well as daily lunch and dinner specials. For more information, visit their website at www.highnoonpubandgrill.com or call (573)-365-9960.