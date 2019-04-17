The program is free, but space is limited, and registration is required.

You are invited to Medicare Monday, a free educational program presented by CLAIM, Missouri’s state health insurance assistance program, from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Lake Regional Hospital. Cindy Carr, CLAIM regional liaison, will explain the ins and outs of Medicare, including how to get started and how to choose the right options for you. She also will share how you can save money using several health care programs available in your area.

Following the presentation, trained CLAIM Medicare counselors will be available for one-on-one Medicare questions and consultations.

The program is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. To register, visitlakeregional.com/events. For more information, call Carr at 573-817-8300, extension 214.

CLAIM is a non-profit organization that provides free unbiased assistance to Missouri Medicare beneficiaries. CLAIM does not sell insurance or recommend any insurance company over another.

Lake Regional offers a variety of educational programming throughout the year, including health talks on arthritis, diabetes, heart attack and stroke. Several health fairs and screenings also are held annually throughout the lake area. For information on upcoming events, visitlakeregional.com/events.