A passenger of Linn Creek suffered minor injuries after a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Shari Gaddy, 60, of Linn Creek, had minor injuries after an accident on Route A south of Thousand Oaks Drive in Camden County.

On Mon., Apr. 15 at 5:22 p.m. the 1994 Ford F150 Colin Welch, 17, of Camdenton, was driving failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Marshall Gaddy, 61, of Linn Creek, was driving struck the Ford. A Mercy ambulance transported Shari to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles had extensive damage. The crash report indicated all three occupants were wearing seat belts.