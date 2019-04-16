The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations at its April 12 meeting for the upcoming 2019 migratory game bird hunting seasons and 2019-2020 waterfowl hunting seasons.

Mourning doves, eurasian collared doves and white-winged doves may be hunted Sept. 1 through Nov. 29. The limit is 15 daily and 45 in combined total for all three species.

Sora and Virginia rails may be hunted Sept. 1 through Nov. 9. The limit is 25 daily and 75 in combined total for both species.

Wilson’s snipe may be hunted Sept. 1 through Dec. 16. The limit is eight daily and 24 total.

The American woodcock may be hunted Oct. 15 through Nov. 28. The limit is three daily and nine total.

Teal may be hunted Sept. 17-22. The limit is six daily and 18 total.

Ducks and coots may be hunted Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 in MDC’s north zone. The limit for coots is 15 daily and 45 total. The limit for ducks is six daily with restrictions of four mallards, three scaup, three wood ducks, two redheads, two hooded mergansers, one pintail, two canvasbacks, two black ducks and one mottled duck.

Snow geese and Ross’ geese may be hunted Nov. 11 through Feb. 6. The limit is 20 geese daily with no possession limit.

Canada geese and brant may be hunted Oct. 5-13 and Nov. 11 through Feb. 6. The limit is three geese daily and nine total.

Youth waterfowl hunting days will be Oct. 26-27 in the north zone. Anyone 15 years of age or younger may participate in youth hunting days without a permit, provided they are in the immediate presence of an adult with the required permits.

Falconry season for doves will be Sept. 1 through Dec. 16. Falconry season for ducks, coots and mergansers is during waterfowl seasons and Feb. 11 through March 10. The limit for both is three daily and nine total.

All bird species may be hunted from one half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Shells possessed or used while hunting waterfowl statewide, and for other species as designated by posting on public areas, must be loaded with materials approved as nontoxic by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A full list of conservation areas where nontoxic materials must be used is available online at nature.mdc.mo.gov. Waterfowl hunting zones in Missouri are divided into north, middle and south.

For a map of the zones and more information on hunting, visit MDC online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.