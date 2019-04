On April 15th at approximately 9:10 AM the Camdenton Police Department was dispatched to the Camdenton Wal-Mart in reference to stolen cell phones.

The investigation showed that a black male subject came into Wal-Mart on April 15th at approximately 1:00AM and stole several phones from the Electronics Department. The Police Department is asking citizens if they recognize the male to contact the Camdenton Police Department at 573-346-3604.