A request to hold a private concert on the lower portion of the Bagnell Dam Strip failed to get the needed approval from the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen for a special event permit.

The proposal had come before the board in March, was tabled 2 times, once at the request of the applicant, before coming back up for approval on the agenda for the April 9 board meeting where it failed to garner any support for a motion to approve.

The proposal was filed with the city by Larry Owens representing Casa de Loco Productions/Beavers, LLC. The request was for a Billie Ray Cyrus Special Event on June 1.

Attendance to the event would have been restricted to ticket holders and would have required closing access to that area and detouring traffic.

City Administrator Dave Van Dee said city staff and elected officials were concerned about using public infrastructure for what was a private activity.

In his report to the board, Van Dee cited several reasons. All current special events are open to the public. Allowing an event requires the purchase of a ticket would establish a precedence allowing use of public property and resources.

Retailers on the Strip also raised concerns because when the Strip is closed or traffic is detoured, it has a significant impact on their sales.

In this case, the timing of the of the request coincided with the weekend immediately after Memorial Day which is traditionally a busy retail weekend for the local businesses.

Van Dee’s report indicated the city staff, including the mayor, city attorney and police chief all agreed the approval of the special event permit was not recommended.