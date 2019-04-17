Bonnie Armstrong will be the “Featured Artist of the Month” for April. The Lake Area Fine Art Academy & Galleria will host an Open House (Meet & Greet the Artist) in her honor April 6th from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Bonnie Armstrong, watercolor artist, prefers representational work with emphasis on reflected light, but has a love for nostalgia and country. Her work has been popular with both private and corporate collectors. Some of these include the Springfield Branson Airport, Mid-America Dairy Headquarters, Springfield City Utilities, University Hospital in Columbia, and the Dunnegan Art Museum. She has been accepted into Watercolor USA 8 times and has received several awards and is a member of Watercolor Honor Society and has also received recognition in the Western Colorado National Show, Missouri State Fair, Harlin, College of the Ozarks, and NOAPS shows, where she later served on the Board.

She accepts commissions through her galleries. She is noted for reviving nostalgic and historic photos to color.