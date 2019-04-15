Monday

Apr 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM


The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarving Club presented Jackie Schulte of Kid’s Harbor Child Advocacy a check, presented by the carving club representative, Pam Karl.  The proceeds were from a raffle of the carving club’s carved ornaments depicting old-fashioned toys which were displayed in a beautiful shadow box/storage case.  The project took first place at the 2018 Ozark Empire Fair.                                                                                                                

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club meets the third Monday of every month at 7:00 P.M. at the Camdenton United Methodist Church.  Beginners are welcome.  Jim Long teaches a carving project at 4:00 before the meeting.  Also, there is open carving weekly at the senior center at the following places:  in Laurie on Wednesdays from 12:15; in Camdenton on Thursdays at 9:00; the new senior center   in Osage Beach on Osage Beach Parkway on Tuesdays at 9:00 and also the 1st and 2nd Thursdays.  In Lebanon there is a carving group on Wednesdays at 9:00 at the Peggy Summers Library.  For more information about the club call President Loren Woodard at 573-480-2003.  The club’s web-site is:  lakeozarkswoodcarvers.org.