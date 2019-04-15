She takes into account the different learning styles as she plans her lessons and uses data to identify the individual needs of her students.

Danielle Sanford, fifth grade teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Sanford has created an environment that is safe and provides students with different opportunities for learning. She takes into account the different learning styles as she plans her lessons and uses data to identify the individual needs of her students. Her lessons are engaging and enjoyable for the students. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.