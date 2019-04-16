Local historian and wildlife specialist Bill Moulder presented a program on the subject of bears and mountain lions in Missouri.

The Niangua Chapter of the MSSDAR had a guest speaker at their monthly meeting on March 30 at the Inn at the Grand Glaize in Osage Beach. Local historian and wildlife specialist Bill Moulder presented a program on the subject of bears and mountain lions in Missouri. Many facts were shared about the numbers and habitats of brown bears, bobcats, and mountain lions that are presently living in secluded forest areas in our state. Bill displayed some pelts and posters to show the size and appearance of these wild animals.