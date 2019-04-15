Put a stop to pro-CAFO bill

Some Missouri Senators at the behest of corporate lobbyists are pushing Senate Bill 391, a pro-factory farm bill that would take local control away from rural counties putting our water, air, and communities at risk.

Family farmers face numerous challenges. Chief among these are corporate factory farms, where thousands of hogs live in confinement on cement slatted floors with their manure collected below them with almost no room to move, smelling the strong odor of their manure and given antibiotics to survive. This system is obviously inhumane to the hogs but also injurious to family farmers, consumers, the environment, and local communities.

Corporate ag tells us that factory farms are good for farmers and needed to keep pork prices low. However, the facts don’t support this claim. In one generation, 90 percent of Missouri hog producers were put out of business by corporate agriculture. Over the same time, pork prices for consumers have risen by 121 percent. Half of the U.S. hog industry is controlled by two foreign corporations.

Missouri law provides almost no protection from factory farm pollution. Hogs create up to four times the waste of humans, meaning a 5,000 head CAFO can create as much waste as a city of 20,000 people. The inevitable leaching and spills create a nightmare for adjacent farms, homes, our water and air.

Rural communities have reacted to this scourge by passing protective county health ordinances. SB 391 would nullify these and any future ordinances. Call your Senator. Tell them to stop SB 391.

Dan Murphy,

Columbia