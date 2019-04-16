Edna P. Clary, age 90, of Camdenton, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care. She was born February 14, 1929, to Ralph and Zula Hedges in Kansas City, Missouri.

On December 1, 1945, she was united in marriage to Otis William Clary in Kansas City, Missouri. Together they shared sixty-five years of marriage and had three children; a son, James Clary of Sunrise Beach and two daughters, Linda Clary of Sunrise Beach and Becky Clary of Port Charlotte, Florida.

She is survived by her children, James Clary and wife, Mary Lou Clary, Linda Clary and Becky Clary; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Clary, Michele Clary, John Clary, Sandy Miller, Jeanette Glynn, Aaron Graham and Heather Graham; twenty-six great-grandchildren; twenty great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Clary, a grandson, Bobby Burns, a great-granddaughter, Sadie Burns, her parents, a brother and three sisters.

Otis, Edna and children moved to Sunrise Beach in 1962 from Kansas City, Missouri. Edna owned and operated Clary Realty in Laurie for many years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Erie Star Chapter #332 in Camdenton and served as Mother Advisor for International Order of Rainbow Girls in Camdenton.

Edna’s joy in life was her family and friends and spending time with them as much as possible.

She will deeply missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15th, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel with Pastor Kelly Caldwell officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in Garber Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.