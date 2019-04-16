The Cabin Fever Quilters have been making baby quilts to donate to new babies and young children in need.

Pat Woodard, Manager of The Lamb House, was the guest speaker for the Cabin Fever Quilt Guild’s March meeting. She told of the thousands of Camden County citizens who are helped daily by this multi-faith organization. The Cabin Fever Quilters have been making baby quilts to donate to new babies and young children in need. The quilters have provided over 100 quilts & more to this wonderful organization.