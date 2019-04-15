Check out these three things to do.

Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a Cop will be held at The Cozy Cafe in Osage Beach. From 8-9 a.m. Apr. 16 meet with members of the Osage Beach Police Department to build relationships and discuss issues.

Easter Egg Hunt

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Laurie Fairgrounds from 2-3 p.m. April 20. Children will hunt for eggs in a variety of age groups. For more information, call 573-374-8776.

Reader’s Theater

Reader’s Theater will be held at Great Stone Coffee in Osage Beach April 19. Watch our talented troupe of performers present all the drama, comedy and suspense of the stage, accompanied by music and sound effects.