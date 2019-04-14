Ridding wild callery pear trees from pastures, disturbed areas, under power lines, and in natural areas can be costly. They can also have a sizable environmental impact which results from their crowding out and shading of native plants.

A callery pear tree’s beauty is deceptive.

There’s no denying the tree’s showy white flowers are eye-catching when they begin blooming in early spring. However, underneath those pretty blossoms lurks an invasive tree that can cause multiple problems for native trees and native habitats.

Since its North American introduction by the tree nursery industry in 1960, callery pear has gained so much popularity as a tree selection that most people refer to all ornamental pear trees by one of the callery’s most successful cultivars – the “Bradford pear.”

Whatever you call this non-native tree, its reliable flowering in spring, vivid color in fall, and quick growth are why people like this tree. Over time, at least 25 genetically unique cultivars have been developed. Because they cannot fertilize their own cultivar, they were considered sterile. Now that multiple cultivars are present, cross-pollination occurs and fruit develops. Birds utilize these fruits and spread pear seed in their droppings. Now non-native “wild” pear trees are showing up. Around the state, these wild pears are a forestry epidemic.

Ornamental pears have numerous down sides. The wood is weak. After a storm, it is not uncommon for many homeowners to discover that their callery pear tree’s branches and trunks are split and broken. Also, ornamental pears are more susceptible to a bacterial disease called fire blight than was hoped when they were first introduced.

Additionally, in the last few years people have noticed that the ornamental pears that weren’t supposed to be able to spread are doing just that – spreading. They are doing so quite prolifically – 26 states have reported wild callery pears spreading in the past decade.

Wild callery pears are similar to the callery pears they originate from. They grow quickly, flower prolifically, and will tolerate a variety of soils. These are traits typical of an invasive weed. Moreover, some of the new wild trees have very large, stout thorns similar to their ancestors in China.

Ridding wild callery pear trees from pastures, disturbed areas, under power lines, and in natural areas can be costly. They can also have a sizable environmental impact which results from their crowding out and shading of native plants.

To pick out wild callery pears, look for their tight crowns and white flowers in spring, especially along roadsides where trees have not been planted. Ornamental pears are one of the first trees to leaf out in spring and they retain their leaves until late into autumn. They prefer full sun so are found most often in open areas. Once you key in on their characteristics, it may be startling how many wild callery pears you will spot.

What can homeowners and landowners do to help? Consider diversifying the next time you plant a tree. Also, avoid ornamental pears or other non-native trees with invasive tendencies. Prune all sprouts that grow from the base of your ornamental pears to prevent cross-breeding with the sprouts and the tree, itself. Finally, if you have ornamental pears, consider replacing them with a different kind of tree once the pears decline or are damaged.

When replacing ornamental pear or selecting for a new planting, consider other ornamental tree species. (See attached box). If you spot wild callery pears on your property, control them by cutting them down and immediately treating the stumps with appropriate systemic herbicide to prevent them from re-sprouting.

It is yet to be seen how much damage wild callery pears will cause. Certainly, there are fields that are already inundated with them. However, due in large part to the proactive efforts of citizens, we are learning about this problem early.

So keep your eyes peeled for wild callery pears and remember – stop the spread.

Jon Skinner and Ann Koenig are Community Foresters for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Information about tree care is at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care.

Alternatives to non-native ornamental pear trees

Flowering dogwood (Cornus florida)

Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis)

Yellowwood (Cladrastis lutea)

Blackhaw viburnum (Viburnum prunifolium)

Hop horn beam (Ostrya virginiana)

Downy serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea)

Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana)

Red horsechestnut (Aesculus pavia)

American hornbeam (Carpinus carolinana)

Black gum (Nyssa sylvatica)

Kousa dogwood (Cornus cousa)

Flowering plums (Prunus spp.)

Hawthorn (Crataegus spp.)

Flowering cherry (Prunus spp.)

Flowering crabapple (Malus spp.)