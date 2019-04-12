The Kiwanis Club of Kirksville has launched a drive to help victims of flooding in Nebraska that has caused more than $3 million in damage.

According to a press release, the local club has been in contact with Kiwanians in Bellevue, Neb., and come up with a list of items in need:

- Diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5 - priority request)

- Feminine hygiene products

- Toilet paper

- Paper towels

- Shampoo

- Conditioner

- Bar soap

- Deodorant

The Kiwanis Club is collecting items now through April 17. Those wanting to donate can find specially marked bins at the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Adair County Public Library.

Kiwanians will also be collecting outside Walmart and Hy-Vee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Items will be delivered to the food bank in Bellevue on April 19.

For more information, email kirksvillekiwanis@gmail.com.