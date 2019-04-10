The Show-Me State Games came to Kirksville Friday to promote Missouri’s Olympic-style athletic competition with a torch run.

Dave Fox, executive director of the Show-Me State Games, said the organization’s goal is to promote “health, fitness, family and fun” across Missouri.

“We feel like we have something for everyone,” Fox said. “You don’t have to be a member of an association, you don’t have to buy a ticket, there’s no admission to our events in the summer, which allows us to be kind of unique, and the only truly Olympic-style sports event of its kind.”

Torch runs are held around the state to promote the Games. This year was the first time a run was held in Kirksville. Students from the Kirksville R-III School District, some of them previous Show-Me State Games medalists, circled a route near Spainhower Field while trading off a metal torch lit in an echo of the traditional Olympic flame.

The 2019 Show-Me State Games will take place July 19-21 and 26-28 in Columbia; the organization also runs the State Senior Games June 6-9. Events include a wide variety of individual and team sports for multiple age groups.

The Games are organized by a nonprofit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health and are hosted by the University of Missouri. The event began in 1984 with approximately 600 competitors, and has grown to include more than 40 sports and more than 20,000 participants.

Anna Hargis is the vice president of advertising for Shelter Insurance, one of the main sponsors of the Show-Me State Games. She said it has been a joy to be part of the Games since their inception.

“The reason for the torch run all the way back in ancient times, for the Olympics in ancient Greece, was that they wanted to spread the word about the competition,” Hargis said. “They wanted to tell people to come and sign up, so they would run this torch. And now, here we are doing the same thing thousands of years later.”

William Matthew Middle School student Lane Patterson took the gold medal in wrestling at the 2018 Show-Me State Games and said he and his team are looking forward to competing again at the 2019 Games.

“We all had a really fun time, and a lot of us medaled,” Patterson said. “Winning a match is pretty fun, because wrestling is a pretty hard sport.”

Kyle Patterson, Lane’s father and wrestling coach, said he is hoping to take at least 10 wrestlers to the Games this year. He said he is expecting the team to perform well.

“Every one of our kids that wrestle year-round are pretty tough,” Kyle Patterson said. “They should be in the medal match for sure.”

Individuals and teams interested in competing in the 2019 Show-Me State Games can register at smsg.org/sports.