The Columbia Board of Education on Monday will say goodbye to veteran school board members Jan Mees and Jim Whitt and welcome new board members Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby.

It also will elect new officers, including a new president. Mees is the current president.

Mees and Whitt didn't seek re-election to the board. Streaty-Wilhoit and Willoughby won Tuesday's election.

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will recognize Mees and Whitt after the new members are sworn in.

The regular business after the reorganization includes a vote on 2019-20 capital projects. The projects were discussed Wednesday at a joint meeting of the school board's Long-Range Facilities Planning and Finance committees.

A major new project is the $7.7 million addition and renovation at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.

"As soon as those students are out of the building, they will be off campus for a whole year," interim Chief Financial Officer Heath McArthur told the committees. The students and staff will be in Cedar Ridge Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year.

Another project starting in 2019-20 is a $6.5 million addition to Rock Bridge Elementary School. The Locust Street project was authorized by voters in 2016 and the Rock Bridge project was authorized by voters in 2018.

There's also a $6 million project at Jefferson Middle School to add a new gymnasium and make other renovations. It also was approved by voters in 2018.

Security upgrades are planned at Rock Bridge High School and Hickman High School. Construction is taking place now for security upgrades at the school district administration building.

An ongoing major project is the new $34 million middle school under construction at 5550 Sinclair Road. Voters approved bond issues in 2014, 2016 and 2018 authorizing land purchases and construction. It's set to open in August 2020.

"We'll hopefully have that close to complete by the end of next year," McArthur said, referring to the fiscal year which ends in June.

Randy Gooch, the district's chief operations officer, said during the meeting of the committees that the middle school construction is on schedule.

"They were making progress pretty rapidly," Gooch said.

Fund balances in the district's capital fund are projected to be $56.8 million on July 1. The district projects revenue of $4.65 million in 2019-20 and spending of $59.3 million, resulting in an ending fund balance of $2.1 million on June 30, 2020.

"This document will end up in our budget for 2019-20," McArthur said.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Schools administration building, 1818 W. Worley St. There will be signs directing people to the alternate entrance because of construction.

