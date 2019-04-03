On the final night of a contentious race, incumbent Mayor Brian Treece said he came to his campaign’s watch party prepared with two speeches. In the end, only the one proclaiming his victory and thanking his team would be even remotely necessary.

Every other Monday for the next three years, it will be Treece sitting between the members of the Columbia City Council. Treece secured a second term Tuesday night in a landslide.

With 20 percent turnout, Treece received 10,325 votes to challenger Chris Kelly’s 5,761, a 64 to 36 margin. The race was tightly contested over the last several months, and the candidates resorted more frequently to personal attacks as Election Day approached.

Treece told about 150 supporters at Top Ten Wines on Ninth Street that he was pleased to have more time to bring accountability and transparency to Columbia’s city government.

“I am so proud of everything we’ve accomplished in the last three years, and thanks to tonight’s mandate, we can continue the important work that we have done for the next three years,” Treece said. “For the first time since 1977, Chris Kelly had to call and concede an election.”

Kelly conceded when 74 percent of the vote had been counted. His supporters, gathered at Billiards on Broadway, reacted with disapproval when he announced his loss, but he responded with gratitude.

“Brian has won, and I am the most grateful person in Boone County, Missouri,” Kelly told the crowd.

He said in an interview that the city and county have treated him “wonderfully” since he began his four-decade public service career.

During a five-minute victory speech, Treece laid out his priorities for the next three years. He said commissioning a citywide audit, hiring a new city manager and maintaining interim Police Chief Geoff Jones’ momentum on implementing community-oriented policing strategies would be at the top of his list.

Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala came to Treece’s party, though he said he also met with Kelly earlier in the day and would not declare his support for either candidate. He said it may be easier to work with Treece given that they have established a working relationship already.

Skala said he mostly agreed with Treece’s stated priorities but contended that a citywide audit would not be an efficient use of resources for city government that has little history of corruption.

John Clark, a neighborhood activist and frequent speaker at council meetings, has observed local politics for more than 40 years. He said Treece was his man in the race because he had the courage his predecessors lacked to take on powerful real estate developers by facilitating the passage of zoning reform.

“I am a longtime friend of Chris [Kelly], but I believe Mr. Treece is taking Columbia and Columbia government in a better direction than we were going in from 1980 to 2010,” Clark said.

Activist Pat Kelley, who ran unsuccessfully for the council in 2017, said she backed Treece because he has demonstrated an understanding of historic neighborhoods, engaged concerned citizens and further the police department’s movement toward community-oriented policing.

Treece earned his first term as mayor in 2016 when he beat Skip Walther with 52 percent of the vote. Along with his wife, Mary Phillips, Treece runs a lobbying firm in Jefferson City. Prior to running for mayor, Treece served on the Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Kelly is a former state representative, Boone County Clerk, associate circuit judge and chairman of the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. He chaired the Mayor’s Task Force on Infrastructure from July 2015 until April 2016, when he resigned following Treece’s first election.

Kelly said he is proud to have called attention to the city’s financial health during his campaign.

“The city will now have to confront those issues, especially the bond drop,” he said, referring to Standard & Poor’s decision in March to drop the city’s credit rating from “AA+” to “AA”.

He also said he was proud of himself for bouncing back from a fractured vertebra after a skiing accident in February.

“That was pretty depressing for a while,” he said.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Treece and Kelly traded barbs at nearly every opportunity presented. Kelly accused Treece of ignoring conflicts-of-interest and failing to consider Columbia’s well-being as a lobbyist, while Treece said Kelly’s deleted tweets indicate that he holds misogynistic and racist views.

Treece also made remarks about Kelly’s age, saying in March that the ideal mayor is “old enough to have the time and young enough to have the energy” to do the job well. Treece is 49, while Kelly is 72 and came out of retirement to run for mayor.

Even after Kelly’s concession, a sense of antagonism between the two camps clearly remained. Chris Kelly’s son, Hugh, loudly heckled as Treece’s campaign treasurer Chuck Graham announced his candidate’s victory.

The younger Kelly shouted “good luck with the budget” and the city’s pension liability.

This was Kelly’s first loss in 13 elections, and he does not see himself running for office again, he said.