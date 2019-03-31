The school board election is likely to result in the selection of Jay Atkins to fill one of the two vacant seats. If so, he will be a rather unusual choice. He will entertain several controversial positions but in a non-confrontational way that invites open discussion and probable denial.

As such, his presence on the board can be valuable even though most of us may not agree with him on several points.

He entered the race over what many may regard as an overly-sensitive position regarding poster displays at Gentry Middle School promoting gay and gender issues. He says his complaints were reasonably received in the superintendent’s office and he now moves on to other issues.

He is more receptive to the idea of charter schools in concept than most local patrons but says charter schools now have no place in Columbia.

Another issue on which he is slightly deviant is the idea of giving access to guns for some teachers to increase school security, but once again he does so in such a way no one should expect him to go all out for implementation. Most of us in this school district do not agree with the idea. As a conservative, Atkins is willing to assume it might work but with so many caveats nobody, probably including Atkins, would find occasion to vote yes.

Atkins’ value as a board member would stem from the fact he is more conservative than other members but intelligent and reasonable enough to engage in good discussion without rancor.

At least, that’s my assumption.

In his campaign for mayor Chris Kelly accurately describes a questionable action by the city council in adopting the current annual budget. During the process the council assumed without evidence sales tax revenue would come in one percent higher than original projections. As this fails to materialize the city is currently experiencing a budget shortfall of over $500,000.

Kelly recommends a different way of estimating revenue projections based on his experience as budget chairman in the Missouri House of Representatives. While the situations are not exactly analogous Kelly’s idea has merit, but his opponent, incumbent Mayor Brian Treece, disagrees. Kelly says Treece and the rest of the council should have known better.

I have endorsed Jay Atkins and Chris Kelly in their respective races.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

