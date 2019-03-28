Press release for March 27, 2019

2:03 a.m., An officer performed a motorist assist near the South Junction.

6:55 a.m., An officer assisted another agency by obtaining information on a vehicle that belonged to Chillicothe residents and was parked in another jurisdiction. They advised that they were getting the vehicle moved. .

11:21 a.m., Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street. Was just a subject taking some photographs.

11:34 a.m., An officer responded to a parking complaint at Third and Martin Streets.

11:39 a.m., An officer responded to a parking complaint in the area of Third and Wise Streets. The officer advised the owner to move the vehicle or it will be towed.

1:10 p.m., Officers assisted the fire department with a house fire in the 10 block of Walnut Street.

4:06 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a subject walking north in the 400 block of Washington Street that is wanted on a Macon County warrant. The subject was not the wanted individual.

7:17 p.m., An officer arrested a subject that turned himself in to the police department on a Livingston County warrant. Louis Terrell was processed and transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

7:26 p.m., An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a business in the 800 block of West Business 36 Highway. The vehicle was located but was unoccupied.

7:44 p.m., An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity consisting of several subjects following a subject around inside a business and then one of the subjects continuing to follow them when they left. Officers could not locate the suspicious acting subjects….

9:02 p.m., A subject was arrested at the police department when they turned themselves in on an active Clinton County warrant. Sheniqua Helm was processed and transported to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

11:06 p.m., An officer responded to a verbal domestic dispute in the 100 block of East Jackson Street. The residents were just arguing and no arrests were made.

On March 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 98 calls for service.