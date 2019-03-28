Janice Robinson, Deputy Director for Community Services Programs at the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), gives the featured address at the annual Missouri Community Action Network Advocacy Day Tuesday, March 26 at the capitol in Jefferson City. Robinson discussed the strides being made to help disadvantaged residents of Missouri. The event was attended by representatives from the 19 not-for-profit Community Action Agencies in the state. NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing agency headquartered in Bowling Green with client service centers operated in each county.